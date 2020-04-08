WATCH: Rosie O'Donnell Tells Howard Stern Why She Won't Return to The View

Steven Bergman Photography

Don't expect to see Rosie O'Donnell back on The View anytime soon. On April 7, the comedian told Howard Stern about why she doesn't plan on returning to the chatfest in the future.

O'Donnell opined that her not being on the show was best for all involved:

I think we all agreed...that it was better for everyone. Whoopi [Goldberg] really didn't like me.

She also admitted to visiting Donald Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, in prison (before the COVID-19 outbreak). O'Donnell recalled:

And then I went to the prison to visit him. But we got to talk, he and I, and I got to ask him every question I had. I was there for six and a half hours, sitting with him, talking to him.

She continued:

He is so remorseful and so upset with himself for not listening to what his wife and children were saying to him for years.

Watch the chat below.