The Bold and the Beautiful's Don Diamont to Host Live Twitter Chat Thursday, April 9

Don Diamont Steven Bergman Photography

The Bold and the Beautiful's Don Diamont will host a live Twitter chat to celebrate his 35 years on CBS.

Diamont started out as young buck Brad Carlton on The Young and the Restless. He stuck around Genoa City until 2009, then moved on to play Bill Spencer on B&B.

You can join Diamont at 3:30 PM Eastern/12:30 PM Pacific, when he joins fans online to answer those long-burning questions!

Check out the tweet from B&B's official Twitter page below: