General Hospital grad Erik Valdez has signed on to the CW's upcoming series, Superman & Lois. Valdez, best known for his role as Joseph Mitchell "Trey" Scully III from 2012-2013, has landed the role of Kyle Cushing, husband to Lana Lang (Emmanuelle Chriqui).

Kyle is Smallville's fire chief and hometown hero who has nothing but love for the small town and its values and isn't too keen on those who come from the big city, according to Deadline. Superman & Lois will center on the superhero and his journalist wife and being working parents in today's world while dealing with the pressure and stress of their lives.