Maurice Benard Describes Confession That Sparked Friendship with Kin Shriner
In his new memoir, Maurice Benard (Sonny, General Hospital) chronicles his struggle with bipolar disorder and success on the small screen. In a new interview with Smashing Interviews, he discussed what surprising admission from co-star Kin Shriner (Scotty) turned a working relationship into a true friendship.
Benard recalled of his first few weeks on GH:
Yeah. The first few weeks on the show, I had another breakdown, and it was tough. It was very tough. I threatened to kill my wife. It wasn’t … it wasn’t pretty at all.
He also bonded with Shriner over the latter's admission that he has obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD). Benard shared:
I didn’t even know he had OCD. We always make fun of each other on the set, and I’d make fun of his hair, and we’d make fun of whatever. But I didn’t know he had OCD until I went to lunch with him, and he told me. That’s when we became close friends.
The chat also revealed when GH actors are supposed to head back to set:
Smashing Interviews Magazine: Well, the coronavirus pandemic has halted production at General Hospital. When were you told to report back to work?
Maurice Benard: April 30. How long do you think it’s going to last?