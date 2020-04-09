Second As the World Turns Virtual Reunion Slated for Friday April 10

Photo Credit: P&G

A different group of As the World Turns stars will come together to catch up with one another and answer questions from fans. The event will once again be hosted by Alan Locher, live from his YouTube page.

CBS Soaps in Depth is reporting that Ellen Dolan (ex-Margo), Colleen Zenk (ex-Barbara), Terri Conn (ex-Katie), and Trent Dawson (ex-Henry) will appear, but if you watched the first reunion, you know anyone can pop in and join the fun.

Tune in Friday, April 10 at 2 PM Eastern time HERE.