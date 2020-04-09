WATCH: Carson Daly Gives Himself a Haircut Live on The Today Show

Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin, Al Roker, Carson Daly Today/YouTube

Carson Daly isn't letting the COVID-19 pandemic stop him from looking camera-ready. With the help of his son Jackson, the former TRL host cut his hair live on Today...Don't worry: He had some help on the phone, courtesy of celeb hairstylist Chris Appleton.

Daly was able to listen to Appleton give him instructions over the phone. Thankfully, the 'do came out looking good. Keep an eye out for his co-hosts' remote reactions, which are meme-worthy.

Carson and wife Siri Pinter welcomed their fourth child, daughter Goldie, on March 26. Pinter has deep roots in daytime herself; her father, Mark Pinter, is a soap veteran, while former stepmother Colleen Zenk famously starred as Barbara Ryan on As the World Turns.

Watch Carson's close shave below.