Good Morning America is mourning the loss of one of its own. Cameraman Tony Greer has passed away due to complications from COVID-19.

Robin Roberts shared:

He was such a bright light working at our studio for more than six years. You could just feel Tony’s beautiful spirit, you could feel it from a mile away.

We love Tony and so many things that he loved. He loved his family, his beloved mother Fanny, his sister Janet, his brother Kevin. He loved taking his nieces, nephews, any relative who came to visit him, he’d take them out and show them the city. He loved his longtime girlfriend Robin, we are thinking of her.

Michael Strahan added:

Just a total pro, and someone that was a joy to see everyday. Always a good morning, always a smile. He will be missed here in our studio.

