WATCH: Joy Behar Denies Retiring from The View

Joy Behar is not taking a little time to enjoy her "View" elsewhere. The original co-host of o The View is speaking out about talks of her going into retirement.

On Wednesday, Variety released an excerpt from new interviews inside the paperback edition of Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of "The View." Behar reportedly told the author and Variety journalist Ramin Setoodeh she had a three-year deal with the show and,

But that doesn’t mean I can’t leave if I want to, because they can’t really do anything to me at this point. I don’t see myself staying for more [time. That’s it! I could be wrong. If I’m as fabulous in [2022] as I am now, I’ll think about. But the chances of that happening… You know, time marches on. I’m not a kid.

Not so fast, according to the comedian. On Thursday's episode of The View, Behar cleared up any notions she would be on the way out soon. Moderator Whoopi Goldberg asked Behar about the retirement talks and Behar stated,

Rumors of my retirement have been greatly exaggerated. Here’s the thing — what am I going to do? This pandemic has changed the game. At one point, you think ‘gee, I could retire and take a cruise around the world.’ I won’t even watch reruns of The Love Boat at this point. So where am I gonna go? What will I do?

Behar went on and joked,

You know, I need to be on television. Let’s not forget that I provide employment for right wing media. I’m a job creator at Breitbart. I don’t see how I could leave.

Welp! That takes care of that.

Watch what the other ladies have to say about Behar and any notion of her retiring below.