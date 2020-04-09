WATCH: Will Ferrell, Kristen Wiig Star in Tonight Show Soap Parody, The Longest Days of Our Lives

Another day of COVID-19 quarantine, another Days of Our Lives spoof. Kristen Wiig and Will Ferrell starred in a parody sketch on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon called The Longest Days of Our Lives.

Jimmy Fallon and the sketch stars filmed this remotely. Fallon plays Winston, who discovers that his girlfriend, Vanessa (Wiig), is cheating on him. Ferrell plays Winston's three brothers (including one long-lost sibling)...but which brother had a tryst with Vanessa? Find out by watching the skit below.