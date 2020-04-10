The Bold and the Beautiful Takes Viewers Back to Gay Paree on Classic Episode

Scott Clifton, Kim Matula, Darin Brooks

On Friday, April 10th, The Bold and the Beautiful will air a classic episode from 2014 that features a live shoot in Paris.

When we travel back in time, we will arrive in France where Hope (Kim Matula) is the focus of a glamorous photo shoot in front of the Eiffel Tower and the Trocadero Gardens. Meanwhile, Ivy (Ashleigh Brewer) and Liam (Scott Clifton) are on a jet plane headed for Paris. Whilst zooming through the air, the duo chats about the romantic plans Liam has for Hope.

Unbeknownst to them, Quinn (Rena Sofer) has sneaked on board and is sitting directly behind them listening to everything they're saying. She's interested because her son Wyatt (Darin Brooks) is also trying to woo Hope.

Earlier today, Scott Clifton hopped on B&B's Twitter feed to tell fans more about the classic episode:

B&B's current storylines will be front and center again on Monday, April 13.

What do you think of this week's choice for B&B's classic episode? Sound off in the comments!