Kimberly McCullough Talks Acting: "I Just Don’t Have the Time to Do That Right Now"
Is fan fave Kimberly McCullough (Robin Scorpio) on her way back to General Hospital? Not so fast, says the actor-turned-director...but never say never! Despite having announced that she's "retired from acting" on an Instagram post from Dec. 31, the star isn't limiting her opportunities.
She told Soaps in Depth:
I did not mean it to be an announcement.
So does that mean she'll head back to Port Charles? Maybe, but not anytime soon. She said:
No, I don’t think it’s the last [you’ll see] of me. But you know, I also don’t look like an actor anymore. I’ve gained weight and I’m fine with that. For me to maintain that level of [fitness], it’s like being an athlete. You have to maintain it. It takes money, time, effort, and focus — and I’m focused on other things. I’m focused on my brain. I’m focused on being a mother, and on growing in other ways. And honestly, I just don’t have the time to do that right now.