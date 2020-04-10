The Kelly Clarkson Show Takes Kellyoke to The Web

Kelly Clarkson Steven Bergman Photography

The Kelly Clarkson Show is trying to curb your coronavirus blues by introducing the first ever virtual Kellyoke music video. This version of Kellyoke features Kelly Clarkson singing with the show's crew, who filmed themselves in their various locations across the country.

The music video will air during Friday's episode, which also features virtual hangouts with Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick.

Check your local listings to find out when The Kelly Clarkson Show airs in your area.