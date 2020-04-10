The Young and the Restless To Air Throwback Episode on Friday

Photo credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless has dug back into the vault and is re-airing a classic episode. On Friday, Y&R will air an episode originally broadcast on March 9, 1993 which featured Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) is torn between Victor (Eric Braeden) and Jack (Peter Bergman). Meanwhile Abbott patriarch John (Jerry Douglas) is shocked when Jill (Jess Walton) tells him she's pregnant, while Neil (Kristoff St. John) and Drucilla (Victoria Rowell) enjoy their honeymoon in the Caribbean as Brad (Don Diamont) and Ashley (then played by Brenda Epperson) plan a surprise for the newlyweds.

A brand new episode of Y&R will air on Monday, April 13 and will pick up where they left off on Thursday.