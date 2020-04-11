The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers: Bill Plays Daddy as Wyatt Frets Over Flo and Sally

Darin Brooks

Here's what's coming up on The Bold and the Beautiful:

Wyatt (Darin Brooks) just does not know what to do with Sally (Courtney Hope) and Flo (Katrina Bowden).

Bill (Don Diamont) tells Quinn (Rena Sofer) to slow her roll and stay in her own lane.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) finds himself in bed with Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and has no idea how he got there.

Bill does his best to be Wyatt's daddy.

Flo tries to set a trap for Sally.

Quinn makes everybody give her the side eye when she agrees with Katie about Flo and Sally.

Penny (Monica Ruiz) is caught between a rock and a malpractice suit.

Bill and Katie (Heather Tom) have a serious sit down about their marriage.

Flo goes IN on Sally.

Katie and Quinn spar at Forrester.