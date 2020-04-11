Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Sarah Grabs Baby Rachel, Snatches the Titan Jet, and Says Deuces to Salem

Greg Vaughan, Linsey Godfrey

Here's what's coming up on Days of Our Lives:

Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) leaves Xander (Paul Telfer) at the altar.

Brady (Eric Martsolf) finally uses his brain and realizes something is amiss with Sarah.

Hope (Kristian Alfonso) and Steve (Stephen Nichols) bond over brain chips.

Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) lets Steve in on all of the mess he created during his run as the essence of Stefano.

Eric (Greg Vaughan) lets his fists do the talking.

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and Eric tell Brady that their daughter is alive.

Marlena (Deidre Hall) and Orpheus (George DelHoyo) come to face to face.

Sarah gets on a jet plane and hightails it to Paris with Rachel.

Gabi (Camila Banus) has it out with Chad (Billy Flynn) and Tony (Thaao Penghlis).

Christian (Brock Kelly) hires Zoey (Kelly Thiebaud) to represent him in court.

Brady very cautiously reveals to Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) that Rachel is still alive.

Steve discovers that Kayla has been bedding down Justin (Wally Kurth).

Nicole tries to be a strong shoulder for Eric to lean on.

Hope continues to wrestle with all of the havoc Gina wreaked on Salem.

Jack (Matthew Ashford) tells Steve he should fight for his sweetness.

Sonny (Freddie Smith) and Will (Chandler Massey) try to have a nice dinner, but are interrupted by a very weirdly acting Sarah.

Rafe (Galen Gering) and Orpheus have a very tense encounter about David.

Justin assures Steve that he is ready to fight for Kayla.

Rafe has an interesting first encounter with Zoey.

Chad and Tony bid adieu to Stefano.