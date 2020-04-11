Vinessa Antoine Steven Bergman Photography

Former General Hospital star Vinessa Antoine (ex-Jordan) is coming back to television in America. Antoine's Canadian series, Diggstown will air on BET's new streaming platform BET+.

The CBC series follows Marcie Diggs, a lawyer who leaves corporate law to work for a legal aid office in Nova Scotia.

Antoine announced on Twitter,

No word on when the series will air on BET+.