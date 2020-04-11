General Hospital Alum Vinessa Antoine's Diggstown Heads to BET+
Former General Hospital star Vinessa Antoine (ex-Jordan) is coming back to television in America. Antoine's Canadian series, Diggstown will air on BET's new streaming platform BET+.
The CBC series follows Marcie Diggs, a lawyer who leaves corporate law to work for a legal aid office in Nova Scotia.
Antoine announced on Twitter,
No word on when the series will air on BET+.