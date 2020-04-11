General Hospital Spoilers: Ava Slaps the Taste Out of Nikolas' Fast Talking Mouth

Maura West

Here's what's coming up on General Hospital:

Chase (Josh Swickard) and Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) make a huge sacrifice for Wiley.

Carly (Laura Wright) gets up in Sasha's business.

Nelle (Chloe Lanier) looks kindly on Nina (Cynthia Watros).

Peter (Wes Ramsey) wants to give Robert (Tristan Rogers) a shiny ball so he leaves him alone.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) does not know what to do about all this Cyrus (Jeff Kober) mess.

Ava (Maura West) shows Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) the underside of her hand.

Nelle and Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) continue to bump into each other.

Jax (Ingo Rademacher) works overtime to keep the spark alive with Nina.

Mike (Max Gail) takes a couple of more steps towards the upper room.

Nikolas and Sonny come to blows.

Chase uses his special powers to comfort Willow (Katelyn MacMullen).

Jason (Steve Burton) tries to grab time with Sam (Kelly Monaco).

Willow is obsessed with Wiley.

Violet's (Jophielle Love) birthday party is the center of much intrigue.