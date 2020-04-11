Nathan Varni released a statement on Twitter regarding his status at ABC. He noted that after seven years, he was no longer overseeing General Hospital for ABC's programming department.

He thanked the fans he's interacted with in person and online for their "interest, kindness, and spirited opinions on the direction of stories."

During his time at GH, Varni was responsible for more than 2,000 episodes. He will continue oversight on other show like The Connors, Grey's Anatomy, and a new series called The Baker and the Beauty.

Read Varni's complete statement below: