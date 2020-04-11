Shawn Christian, Arianne Zucker

The ratings are up for the week of March 30-April 3, 2020 and the news is not as stellar as last week, as the CBS soaps faltered. However, Days of Our Lives and General Hospital fans still have news to cheer about. (Source: Soap Opera Network). Let's get into it.

Deidre Hall

DAYS maintained momentum from the last few weeks by gaining 28,000 viewers for the week (2.269 million/1.61). It was the only one of the four daytime dramas to gain viewers for the week. In addition, the NBC daytime drama posted gains of 164,000 viewers year to year. In the key demos, DAYS grabbed the #2 spot in women 18-34 (viewers and rating), while also posting gains year to year in all key demos (viewers and rating). This week's stories featured Stefano (Stephen Nichols) and Marlena's (Deidre Hall) failed wedding and subsequent trips to the hospital for de-chipping. Nicole (Arianne Zucker) was sniffing ever closer to the truth about baby Rachel.

William deVry, Joe Flanigan

GH faltered a bit this week as it dropped 135,000 viewers for the week (2.439 million/1.79). The positive news is the ABC daytime drama was still up 193,000 viewers year to year. In the key demos, GH grabbed #2 in women 18-49 (viewers and rating), but fell to last place amongst women 18-34 (viewers and rating) as Julian (William deVry) laid hands on Neil (Joe Flanigan), and Jordan (Briana Nicole Henry) continued to contemplate a life of crime to save TJ (Tajh Bellow).

The Young and the Restless dropped 46,000 viewers this week (4.167 million/3.02) after leaping back to #1 last week, and was also down 118,000 viewers year to year. In the key demos, Y&R maintained its number one status in all categories as Nicholas (Joshua Morrow) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) contemplated whether sex with an ex could reignite a relationship, and Adam (Mark Grossman) and Victor (Eric Braeden) prepared to enter round eleventy of their eternal boxing match.

Rena Sofer

The Bold and the Beautiful got gut-punched this week as they dropped 455,000 viewers (3.205 million/2.33) for the week, but only 98,000 viewers year to year. In the key demos, B&B continued to sag as they were #3 in all categories (viewers) as Sally's (Courtney Hope) manipulations hit their stride, and Quinn (Rena Sofer) brought receipts to Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Ridge's (Thorsten Kaye) reunion party.

That's it for this week! What did you think? Do these numbers reflect the stories that thrilled you or annoyed you on your favorite show? We want to know! Sound off in the comments!