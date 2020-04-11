Alan Locher has found a way to help soap fans come together while stuck inside. So far, he has hosted two virtual cast reunions for As the World Turns and one for Guiding Light.

What's next on Locher's docket? Two new GL reunions set for April 15 and 22 at 3 PM Eastern time.

The April 15 reunion will include Grant Aleksander (ex-Phillip), Michael O'Leary (ex-Rick), Beth Chamberlin (ex-Beth), Tina Sloan (ex-Lillian), and Yvonna Kopacz Wright (ex-Mel).

On April 22, you can catch Laura Wright (ex-Cassie), Cynthia Watros (ex-Annie), Wes Ramsey (ex-Sam), Daniel Cosgrove (ex-Bill), and Emme Rylan (ex-Lizzie). This group (except for Cosgrove) are currently on ABC's General Hospital.

You can set a reminder and watch the reunions on Locher's YouTube page HERE!