General Hospital Promo: Sasha May Green Light Michael's Plan to Get Wiley

Sofia Mattsson, Chad Duell

Michael (Chad Duell) wants to up his chances on General Hospital. When he talks over his custody problems with Sasha (Sofia Mattsson), she realizes what he has to do.

Meanwhile, Laura (Genie Francis) sets Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) straight on what's in Charlotte's (Scarlett Fernandez) best interest.

Watch the new GH promo below: