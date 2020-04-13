Eden McCoy Steven Bergman Photography

Last week, General Hospital did a deep dive into the oh-so-strained relationship between Carly (Laura Wright) and her nemesis, Nelle (Chloe Lanier). When it came time to return to 1995 Florida, the show cast Eden McCoy, who plays current-time Carly's daughter Josslyn, in the role of young Carly.

McCoy chatted with TV Insider's Michael Maloney about playing the younger version of her onscreen mother. She noted how it could help give her a better understanding of Carly's checkered past.

One of my favorite parts of this experience was seeing what Carly went through and where she came from and seeing her character now. The audience already knows Carly pretty much came from nothing. She didn’t have parental support. She was very alone, but that’s what made her the fighter that she is today.

I dove into the script. I’d known a little bit about Carly, but I didn’t know all the specifics. Now, everybody will have a new perspective. I know I did. As Josslyn, I can play with that now that I know a little more. I think as her daughter, Josslyn would know more about her mother’s life than other people would.

McCoy commented that growing up alongside Wright helped her meet the challenges of playing a younger version of her mother.

It was definitely easier and there was less pressure than if they had hired someone to come in [who didn’t know the show]. I grew up alongside Laura and watched her work. As a young kid, you inherit traits from people around you. That’s how we all emulate our own parents. It’s the same concept for me [as an actress]. I emulate Laura as Eden, and Carly as Eden. It’s not necessarily on purpose. It was more like a fun, experimental experience.

All in all, the Emmy-nominated actress was, "grateful for the trust they showed in me." McCoy was joined in her flashback scenes with Cynthia Watros (Virginia) and James Patrick Stuart (Frank).

You can read the full interview HERE.