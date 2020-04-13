Here is the 56-Song Soap Playlist You Need to Survive COVID-19 Quarantine

BMG, Capitol Records

Weeks into the COVID-19 pandemic, we're all still self-isolating...and in need of more quality, soapy entertainment than ever! We've already compiled a list of 40 must-read soap books to devour. Now, stay at home with this soap-gasmic playlist, featuring supercouple anthems, theme tunes, guest performances, and more!

Soap Opera Themes

1. "Nadia's Theme" (The Young and the Restless theme)

2. "(You Take Me to) Another World" by Crystal Gayle and Gary Morris (Another World theme)

3. "Only Love" by Kati Mac (Guiding Light theme)

4. "One Life to Live" by Peabo Bryson (One Life to Live theme)

5. "Breathe" by Jane French (Passions theme)

6. "High Upon This Love" (The Bold and the Beautiful theme)

7. "Loving" by Johnny Mathis (Loving theme)

8. "Faces of the Heart" by Dave Koz (General Hospital theme)

9. "Holding on to Love" by Robert Flack and Bill Chinnock (GL theme)

10. "Dark Shadows Theme" by Robert Cobert (Dark Shadows theme)

Supercouple Theme Songs

1. "Tonight I Celebrate My Love" by Peabo Bryson and Roberta Flack (Bo/Hope, Days of Our Lives)

2. "Holding Out for a Hero" by Bonnie Tyler (Bo/Hope, DAYS)

3. "The Rose" by Conway Twitty (Steve/Kayla, DAYS)

4. "Up Where We Belong" by Joe Cocker (Marlena/Roman, DAYS)

5. "Friends and Lovers" by Gloria Loring and Carl Anderson (ex-Liz, DAYS; Shane/Kim, DAYS)

6. "When You Say Nothing At All" by Allison Krauss (JT/Colleen, Y&R)

7. "Unforgettable" by Nat King Cole (Brooke/Ridge, B&B)

8. "The Change In Me Is You" by James Dunne and Jill Colucci (Cruz/Eden, Santa Barbara)

9. "Everything I Do (I Do It For You" by Bryan Adams (Cass/Frankie, AW)

10. "Think of Laura" by Christopher Cross (Luke/Laura, GH)

11. "Just You and I" by Crystal Gayle and Eddie Rabbit (Greg/Jenny, AMC)

12. "Truly" by Lionel Richie (Philip/Beth, GL)

13. "Imagine" by Jane French (Sheridan/Luis, Passions)

14. "If You're Ever in My Arms Again" by Peabo Bryson (Kelly/Joe, SB)

15. "Unbelievable" by Kaci Brown (Jonathan/Tammy, GL)

Soap Stars' Real-Life Hits

1. "Baby Come Back" by Player (including Ronn Moss [ex-Ridge, B&B])

2. "Rock On" by Michael Damian (ex-Danny, Y&R)

3. "All I Need" by Jack Wagner (ex-Frisco, GH; ex-Nick, B&B)

4. "Jessie's Girl" by Rick Springfield (ex-Noah, GH)

5. "Doo Wop (That Thing)" by Lauryn Hill (ex-Kira, As the World Turns)

6. "Crazy World" by Big Trouble (including Bobbie Eakes [ex-Macy, B&B; ex-Krystal, All My Children])

7. "Cup of Life" by Ricky Martin (ex-Miguel, GH)

8. "Beautiful Soul" by Jesse McCartney (ex-JR, AMC)

9. "Rapunzel's Song" from Into the Woods by Mackenzie Mauzy (ex-Phoebe, B&B)

10. "Looking for Freedom" by David Hasselhoff (ex-Snapper, Y&R)

11. "What's Forever For" by Michael Martin Murphey (Cover by Bobbie Eakes and Jeff Trachta [ex, Macy/Thorne, B&B])

12. "Forever" by Beach Boys featuring John Stamos (ex-Blackie, GH)

13. "Trouble" by Nia Peeples (ex-Karen, Y&R)

14. "Yeah!" by Usher (ex-Raymond, B&B)

15. "The Ballad of Davy Crockett" by Bill Hayes (Doug, DAYS)

Guest Performances on Soaps

1. "Erika Kane" by B5 (AMC) - the title is misspelled

2. “Throw That Beat in the Garbage Can” by B-52s (GL)

3. "I Don't Feel Like Dancin'" by Scissor Sisters (Passions)

4. "The Way I Are" by Timbaland, Keri Hilson, and D.O.E. (OLTL)

5. "Pose" by Daddy Yankee (B&B)

6. "Baby Come Back" by Player (GH)

7. "Jai Ho! (You Are My Destiny)" by Pussycat Dolls and A.R. Rahman (OLTL)

8. "Say It Right" by Nelly Furtado (OLTL)

9. "Somewhere" by Il Divo (Y&R)

10. "Again and Again" by Jewel (Y&R)

11. "Somebody's Me" by Enrique Iglesias (Y&R)

12. "Every Time I Fall Back" by Pat Benatar (Y&R)

13. "Hung Up" by Hot Chelle Rae (AMC)

14. "Stop This World" by Ne-Yo (AMC)

15. "Into the Nightlife" by Cyndi Lauper (ATWT)

16. "Taking Chances" by Celine Dion (AMC)

