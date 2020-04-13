Guiding Light Alum Jessica Leccia Signs on for Second Season of Beacon Hill

Jessica Leccia Steven Bergman Photography

Beacon Hill announced via Twitter that Jessica Leccia will be onboard for season 2 of the series as Susan Preston. Leccia is best known to soap fans for playing Natalia on Guiding Light from 2007-2009. Since then, she's appeared on One Life to Live, Venice: The Series, 30 Rock, and The Carrie Diaries.

Leccia will be reunited with former GL co-star Crystal Chappell (Claire), who played her love interest Olivia Spencer.

Season 2 of the web series kicks off this Friday, April 17.