Guiding Light Alum Jessica Leccia Signs on for Second Season of Beacon Hill
Beacon Hill announced via Twitter that Jessica Leccia will be onboard for season 2 of the series as Susan Preston. Leccia is best known to soap fans for playing Natalia on Guiding Light from 2007-2009. Since then, she's appeared on One Life to Live, Venice: The Series, 30 Rock, and The Carrie Diaries.
Leccia will be reunited with former GL co-star Crystal Chappell (Claire), who played her love interest Olivia Spencer.
Related: Nadia Bjorlin Joins Beacon Hill
Season 2 of the web series kicks off this Friday, April 17.