NATAS President Dishes About Daytime Emmy Nominations, Modified Categories

Adam Sharp, president/CEO of the National Academy of TV Arts & Sciences (NATAS), is having a busy 2020. With the COVID-19 pandemic wreaking havoc on the entertainment industry, Sharp must innovate even more to keep the Daytime Emmys afloat.

In an interview with Soaps.com, he shared the latest updates on Emmy nominations, plans to broadcast the ceremony, and the shifts in categories announced earlier this year.

Related: NATAS to Stream Daytime Emmys on New App

First up are the Emmy nominations. Sharp shared:

We are going to be announcing them early – to mid-May, because we extended our judging window somewhat to account for [the current health concerns]. We’re still figuring out how it’ll be presented; obviously it’ll be virtual, so a mix of press release and social media.

Related: NATAS Head Honcho on Emmys Restructure and Why the Show Won't Be Televised

Related: 47th Annual Daytime Emmys Postponed Due to COVID-19 Pandemic

He continued on to note that the Daytime Emmys ceremony, although postponed, would hopefully be streamed this year. Sharp said:

There were simply no other dates we could present in the usual form. There’ll be a mix of some online and virtual elements, but the hope is that things return to some form of normal in a time frame that allows us to do some live events as well, but however you slice it the ceremonies will take a different form than originally planned.

Related: NATAS Announces More Inclusive Categories for 2020 Daytime Emmys

On NATAS' more inclusive awards categories for 2020, Sharp commented: