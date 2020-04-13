Victor/Nikki: The Black Knight (Eric Braeden) takes the reins. Meanwhile, Victor's lady love (Melody Thomas Scott) grills him on what the secret that Adam's (Mark Grossman) holding over him. Will Victor finally spill all?

Nick/Phyllis: The Newman playboy (Joshua Morrow) and Red (Michelle Stafford) talk about where their relationship is going and what they want to do.



Victoria: The eldest Newman child (Amelia Heinle) is blazing mad her father has once again taken Newman Enterprises from her and is pissed he refused to tell her what Adam has on him. Victoria moves herself and the kids to the Tack House.

Later, Nikki confides to Victoria she tried to find out what's going on and Victor isn't being forthcoming with her, as well. Nikki pleads with Victoria to speak with her dad again but she balks at the idea. Victoria is angry her father is letting Adam run all over him at her expense. Nikki tells Victoria all Victor will say is that he didn't kill AJ but won't elaborate.

Victoria tells her mother she's sick and tired of Adam getting away with things and Victor allowing it and not letting him get arrested for his misdeeds. Victoria wants Adam's head on a stick and her job back. Watch for Victoria to pull a Victor and do things her way in order to get payback on Adam and the CEO spot at Newman again.

Later, Victoria and Nick talk and he finds out what their father has done all in the name of Adam and is pissed about what's taking place. Victoria clues Nick in on Adam conning Alyssa (María DiDomenico) into thinking the article will be printed about Victor and says she's going to use their little brother's childhood pal. Nick understands his sister wants some revenge but warns her not to go off the deep end and regret her actions. Will Victoria take heed?

Sharon: The coffeehouse maven's (Sharon Case) family come together to support her in her time of need.

Kyle: The Abbott playboy (Michael Mealor) is gunning for his cousin/friend Theo (Tyler Johnson) when Summer (Hunter King) tells him she thinks the social influencer may be stealing their work. Watch for Kyle to go after Theo.