WATCH: George Stephanopoulos, Jedediah Bila Discuss Positive Coronavirus Diagnoses

Good Morning America's George Stephanopolous just announced he's been diagnosed with COVID-19. Meanwhile, former The View co-host Jedediah Bila has shared that she and her husband are recovering from the virus.

The ex-White House advisor shared the news on Monday's GMA. He stated that he is asymptomatic while caring for wife Ali Wentworth. Watch George open up below.

Meanwhile, Bila is currently at home, recovering from the illness. She shared on her Instagram: