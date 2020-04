The Young and the Restless Promo: Phyllis and Nicholas Finally Define Their Relationship

Michelle Stafford, Joshua Morrow

A decision has been made on The Young and the Restless. Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Nicholas (Joshua Morrow) go all in.

Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and Sharon (Sharon Case) keep their love alive during trying times. Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victor (Eric Braeden) vow to get through their latest crisis.

Watch the new Y&R promo below: