Nathalie Kelley Talks Filming Dynasty Reboot: “I Wasn’t Prepared for That Genre"

In The CW's Dynasty reboot, Nathalie Kelley sizzled as Cristal Carrington 1.0 (followed by Ana Brenda Contreras and Daniella Alonso in seasons 2 and 3, respectively). But Kelley's departure following the season 1 cliffhanger shocked many fans. Kelley explained the reason why she wasn't a great fit for a nighttime soap.

Related: Season 3 Premiere of Dynasty Reboot Promises Diva-licious Drama

She shared with TV Line the challenges of filming a soap:

I signed on before I ever read the script. There was a basic outline. I think I wasn’t up to the challenge of a nighttime soap. I wasn’t prepared for that genre. It wasn’t something I had experience in… I can say that as an artist, I didn’t dig as deep as I could have. I felt limited and I felt stuck.

Eventually, the network decided to let her go. Kelley added: