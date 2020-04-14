Nathalie Kelley Talks Filming Dynasty Reboot: “I Wasn’t Prepared for That Genre"
In The CW's Dynasty reboot, Nathalie Kelley sizzled as Cristal Carrington 1.0 (followed by Ana Brenda Contreras and Daniella Alonso in seasons 2 and 3, respectively). But Kelley's departure following the season 1 cliffhanger shocked many fans. Kelley explained the reason why she wasn't a great fit for a nighttime soap.
She shared with TV Line the challenges of filming a soap:
I signed on before I ever read the script. There was a basic outline. I think I wasn’t up to the challenge of a nighttime soap. I wasn’t prepared for that genre. It wasn’t something I had experience in… I can say that as an artist, I didn’t dig as deep as I could have. I felt limited and I felt stuck.
Eventually, the network decided to let her go. Kelley added:
That’s obviously a hard phone call to get as an actor… It took me by surprise. It sent me into a lot of soul-searching and a realization that I could have dug deeper… I’m actually grateful to the execs at The CW who saw at the time what I couldn’t — that it was not the right fit.