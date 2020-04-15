Alex Trebek Set to Release Memoir in July 2020

Steven Bergman Photography

Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek is sharing his life with the world this summer. His memoir, The Answer Is…: Reflections on My Life, will hit shelves on July 21.

The book will shine a light on Trebek's personal and professional lives, according to publisher Simon & Schuster:

The book combines illuminating personal anecdotes with Trebek’s thoughts on a range of topics, including marriage, parenthood, education, success, spirituality and philanthropy. Trebek also addresses the questions he gets asked most often by Jeopardy! fans, such as what prompted him to shave his signature mustache, his insights on legendary players like Ken Jennings and James Holzhauer, and his opinion of Will Ferrell’s Saturday Night Live impersonation.

Even cooler? The format is familiar: