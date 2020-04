Brandon Barash is Headed Back to Days of Our Lives

Steven Bergman Photography

Get ready for another hunk in Salem. Brandon Barash is due to reappear on Days of Our Lives starting the week of April 20, confirms Soaps.com.

But is he playing the deceased and brooding Stefan O. DiMera, back to be with widow Gabi Hernandez DiMera (Camila Banus)? Tune in to NBC to find out...