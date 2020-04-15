Days of Our Lives Head Writer Ron Carlivati Shares Cut DiMera Scenes on Twitter

Steven Bergman Photography

A recent broadcast of Days of Our Lives necessitated trimming a few key scenes between Tony (Thaao Penglis) and Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn). But head writer Ron Carlivati made sure that fans would get the full impact of the emotional moments.

As a result, Carlivati transcribed the missing scenes and shared them on social media.

If you missed out on the scenes, check out Carlivati's six-scene stunner of a Twitter thread here!