Get Ready for Another As the World Turns Reunion on April 17

Photo Credit: P&G

Alan Locher is keeping CBS fans' calendars full in the afternoons. You can add another event for April 17 when he hosts cast members of As the World Turns from his YouTube page at 2 pm Eastern.

Alexandra Chando (Maddie), Van Hansis (Luke), Agim Kaba (Aaron), Marnie Schulenburg (Alison), and Jake Silbermann (Noah) will be there to catch up and answer your questions.

Locher's page with all the reunions can be watched HERE.