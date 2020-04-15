Steven Bergman Photography

The Young and the Restless' Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) and Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) have decided to change their friends-with-benefits relationship and make yet another go at love again. "Phick" fans can rejoice because their "ship" has finally come in and it took some time to get there. Morrow spoke with Michael Fairman TV to dish his thoughts on the two reuniting and more.

Michelle Stafford comes back to Y&R, and finally, we’re getting back around to the Phick hotness and relationship with your recent screen-scenes together. Did you know the show was going to finally revisit this? JOSHUA: I wasn’t sure. I don’t really go in and want to know future story. I just kind of want to play it as it comes, but I think the writing was kind of on the wall especially when Michelle Stafford came back. I just love the energy that these two people have around each other, and with each other. Listen, Nick’s love life is a game of musical chairs. The music is playing right now for Nick and Phyllis. I don’t have any prediction on how long it will last, but Stafford and I are going to play the hell out of it while we can.

He ain't lie. Nick can be a bit of a mess in the romance department. Morrow also gave some insight as to how Nick can still remain on good terms with the women he's loved.

I have to say that I don’t know anybody quite like Nick! He is somehow able to stay friends with all of his exes. Who does that? (Laughs) JOSHUA: You know, it’s funny, but if you think about it, he just kind of can’t turn the page on them. He finds these great loves in his life, and he always goes back to them. He can’t be single. You know, he’s danced around the sheets with a few random chicks, but he knows who he likes, and it’s a few of these women in town who he just keeps going back and forth to.

The one Nick can't seem to stay on any terms with is his younger brother, Adam (Mark Grossman). Morrow weighs in on Adam's latest stunt with their father, Victor (Eric Braeden), and snatching up the CEO spot at Newman Enterprises.

Recently, Adam has been back to playing dirty pool against Victor (Eric Braeden). JOSHUA: Right, so, he of course, can’t just function within the family. There’s been moments where it’s like, “Okay, he’s on his best behavior. I know he’s a good dad. He seems to have Chelsea’s [Melissa Claire Egan] best interests at heart,” but he just can’t let it be. He’s got to try to take over the company, and screw over the family, and show everyone that he’s smarter than everyone. So, it’s just kind of par for the course with him, and ultimately, that is either going to be his downfall, or he will rise to this level that he thinks he should be at.

