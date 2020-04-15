WATCH: George Stephanopoulos, Ali Wentworth Provide Updates on COVID-19 Diagnoses

Ali Wentworth, George Stephanopoulos

Amidst both testing positive for coronavirus, Good Morning America's George Stephanopolous and wife Ali Wentworth checked in with Jimmy Kimmel. The couple thankfully seemed to be faring well; Wentworth is on the mend, while her hubby is asymptomatic. 

Wentworth joked:

It’s very indicative of our lives. I get corona and I’m deathly ill for three weeks with a high fever, and sweating and aching and going crazy like Martin Sheen in Apocalypse Now!, and George gets it and he has no symptoms.

Watch the convo below.

