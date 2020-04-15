WATCH: George Stephanopoulos, Ali Wentworth Provide Updates on COVID-19 Diagnoses

Getty Images for Apple TV+

Amidst both testing positive for coronavirus, Good Morning America's George Stephanopolous and wife Ali Wentworth checked in with Jimmy Kimmel. The couple thankfully seemed to be faring well; Wentworth is on the mend, while her hubby is asymptomatic.

Related: WATCH: George Stephanopoulos, Jedediah Bila Discuss Coronavirus Diagnoses

Related: WATCH: George Stephanopolous Talks Wife's COVID-19 Diagnosis on Good Morning America

Wentworth joked:

It’s very indicative of our lives. I get corona and I’m deathly ill for three weeks with a high fever, and sweating and aching and going crazy like Martin Sheen in Apocalypse Now!, and George gets it and he has no symptoms.

Watch the convo below.