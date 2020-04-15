WATCH: Kelly Ripa, Whoopi Goldberg Among Headliners of New Jersey COVID-19 Benefit

Steven Bergman Photography

The Boss is enlisting the help of some friends! Bruce Springsteen went on Good Morning America to announce that he's putting on a one-night-only benefit to raise funds for people affected by coronavirus in New Jersey. Among the entertainers who will pitch in are fellow NJ natives Kelly Ripa and Whoopi Goldberg.

Called Jersey 4 Jersey, the April 22 benefit is, of course, remotely accessible. The Hollywood Reporter has the skinny on how and when to tune in:

The show, which benefits the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund (NJPRF), is set to broadcast on April 22 at 7 p.m. ET via Apple Music and AppleTV apps; E Street Radio on SiriusXM; local television stations WABC, WPVI, WPIX, News12 and NJTV; and radio outlets including 1010 WINS, WCBS 880, CBS-FM, WFAN, New York’s Country 94.7, Alt 92.3 and Q104.3.

Watch Springsteen share the news below.