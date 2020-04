The Bold and the Beautiful Now Airing in The UK

An American soap opera has landed on a European shore. CBS' The Bold and the Beautiful hit the airwaves in the UK on April 15. The world's most-watched sudser premiered on CCX's new channel (23) on Freeview.

CCXTV put out a promo for the "unmissable drama" featuring B&B stars. The soap will air in the evenings at 6:30. Check out the promo below!