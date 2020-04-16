Don Diamont, Katherine Kelly Lang, Thorsten Kaye

The Bold and the Beautiful will once again rebroadcast a previous episode from their archives on Friday, April 17. B&B will air the 2014 episode when the show was on location in Abu Dhabi and Dubai for Bill (Don Diamont) and Brooke's (Katherine Kelly Lang) wedding. The episode centers on Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) showing Brooke the selfie of Bill and Quinn (Rena Sofer).

Meanwhile, Katie (Heather Tom) faces off with Quinn and tells her she and $Bill deserve each other. Bill also confesses to sleeping with Quinn before he and Brooke reunited.

Wyatt (Darin Brooks) and Hope (played then by Kim Matula) decide they will not allow their family issues to undermine their relationship as Ridge hauls off and punches Bill, before running off with Brooke. Wyatt later tells Quinn her shenanigans are causing more harm than good. Ridge whisks Brooke off to a waiting helicopter not knowing Justin (Aaron D. Spears) is the pilot. Justin eventually dumps Ridge out of the chopper and into the Persian Gulf as Brook watches in horror.

A brand new episode of B&B will air on Monday, April 20, picking up where today's (April 16) show left off.