DC #962: Retcon Hospital

On the latest Daytime Confidential podcast Luke Kerr, Mike Jubinville, Jillian Bowe and Joshua Baldwin dish the latest The Bold and the Beautiful, Days of Our Lives, General Hospital, The Young and the Restless and The View headlines and storylines, including:

Joy Behar disputes reports she's retiring from The View.

Bill calls Ridge out on The Bold and the Beautiful. Quinn checks Brooke. Sally's saga continues.

Steve comes out of surgery on Days of Our Lives. Sarah learns the truth. Kelly Thiebaud heads to Salem.

TJ is free on General Hospital. What is Nina and Nelle's connection. Would GH dare air good flashback episodes? Why is GH retconning so many things?

Victor gives in to Adam's manipulation on The Young and the Restless, but what does he have up his sleeve. The Friday Flashbacks that Y&R is airing shows how great the show once was and how far it has fallen.

All this and much more on the latest Daytime Confidential podcast!

