Dynasty Alum Brian Dennehy Dies at 81

Veteran actor Brian Dennehy, who played a key supporting role in an early season of Dynasty, passed away on April 15 in New Haven, Connecticut. He was 81 when he died of natural causes.

Daughter Elizabeth announced on Twitter:

Dennehy recurred as district attorney Jake Dunham in five episodes of Dynasty, including the pivotal "Enter Alexis," in 1981. He also popped up on Dallas in 1978 and Knot's Landing in 1980.

But he's best known for his two Tony Award wins. Dennehy's movie and TV roles also included spots in First Blood, the Jack Reed TV movie series, and Tommy Boy, among many others.