General Hospital grad Annie Ilonzeh (ex-Dr. Maya Ward) is bidding adieu to the Windy City. The star will depart the hit show Chicago Fire after a two-season stint playing paramedic Emily, Deadline reports. The drama had its season cut short due to coronavirus halting filming.

Since playing Maya on GH from 2010 to 2011, Ilonzeh has hit it big in primetime. She starred in the short-lived Charlie's Angels reboot in 2011.

She then appeared in arcs on Switched at Birth, Drop Dead Diva, Empire, and Person of Interest, among other shows. Ilonzeh also hit the big screen as Kidada Jones, girlfriend of rap great Tupac Shakur, in the smash biopic All Eyez on Me.