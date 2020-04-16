Steven Bergman Photography

General Hospital is set to air another "Flashback Friday" episode on April 17, which will feature a look back at the recent history of Ava Jerome (Maura West). Since her arrival, Ava Jerome has been a polarizing figure, both in Port Chuck and with viewing audiences. Friday's flashback episode will reacquaint viewers with the infamous actions that have peppered Ava's history in her time on canvas. Check out the preview for tomorrow's episode.

Related: General Hospital Halts Production Over Coronavirus

Related: General Hospital to Have "Flashback Fridays" During Shutdown

GH has aired one flashback episode each Friday over the last three weeks in an effort to conserve current episodes because of the shutdown of filming due to the coronavirus epidemic.

Have you enjoyed GH's flashback episodes? Are you looking forward to a review of Ava's history? Sound off in the comments!