Jess Walton Chats Up This Week's Classic Episode of The Young and the Restless

Jess Walton

To help spread out new episodes, The Young and the Restless has been airing classic episodes each Friday. On April 17, Y&R will lather up its fans in soapy goodness with a good old fashioned, rich and costumed, masquerade ball. The episode originally aired in October 1991.

EW.com talked with Jess Walton (Jill) for the scoop on this splashy charity event, which took 3 days to tape. She recalled,

It was an excuse for a huge extravagance. The whole stage was the ballroom. They had these steps where everybody made their entrances. It was the most beautiful set. They had to constantly light and re-light real candles. We had tons of tables filled with wonderful food. All the flowers were real and magnificent. That's back before everyone was concerned about budgets.

Jill turned it out as Cleopatra, a costume Walton loved, even if Jill wasn't. Walton stated,

I loved those two guys who were naked to the waist and fanned me. I came down the stairs with these two guys. We always used to joke that Jill was so beastly to everybody. Nobody really liked her. In all the party scenes she'd be standing alone. So I actually had two extras to talk to who were fanning me.

The episode will also feature popular characters from that era like, Rex (Quinn Redeker), Katherine (the late Jeanne Cooper), Brad (Don Diamont), Traci (Beth Maitland), Lauren (Tracey Bregman), Paul (Doug Davidson), and Esther (Kate Linder).

It sounds like a must see episode!