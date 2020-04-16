The Young and the Restless Grad Vail Bloom Welcomes Second Child

The Young and the Restless' Vail Bloom (ex-Heather) is a mom again! On April 16, the actress shared on Instagram that she welcomed a son, Jack René Rose, on January 25.

She posted a super-cute pic, too:

Bloom already has a daughter, Charlie Olivia Grace, born in 2018. Check out the siblings getting along already:

After exiting Y&R in 2010, Bloom appeared on Vanderpump Rules. She also starred on A$pen the Series and the film The Ghost Beyond. She also popped up in an episode of Castle