WATCH: Dr. Oz Comes Under Fire for Controversial Remarks on Reopening Schools

Dr. Mehmet Oz is receiving criticism for remarks made on Fox News. When discussing coronavirus's impact on the education system, Oz said:

I just saw a nice piece in The Lancet arguing the opening of schools may only cost us 2 to 3%, in terms of total mortality. Any, you know, any life is a life lost, but ... that might be a tradeoff some folks would consider.

The comments outraged many. Journalist Kurt Eichenwald said:

Author Preeti Chhibber shared:

Gun rights activist Sharon Watts concurred:

Fox is currently being sued over alleged COVID-19 misinformation. Watch Oz speak his mind below.