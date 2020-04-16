WATCH: Dr. Oz Comes Under Fire for Controversial Remarks on Reopening Schools

Dr.-Oz

Dr. Mehmet Oz is receiving criticism for remarks made on Fox News. When discussing coronavirus's impact on the education system, Oz said:

I just saw a nice piece in The Lancet arguing the opening of schools may only cost us 2 to 3%, in terms of total mortality. Any, you know, any life is a life lost, but ... that might be a tradeoff some folks would consider.

The comments outraged many. Journalist Kurt Eichenwald said:

Author Preeti Chhibber shared:

Gun rights activist Sharon Watts concurred:

Fox is currently being sued over alleged COVID-19 misinformation. Watch Oz speak his mind below.

