WATCH: The Real's Jeannie Mai on Divorce: "You Just Feel Like You Failed"

Jeannie Mai Steven Bergman Photography

The Real's Jeannie Mai is keeping it just that, real, with regards to her first marriage. During a recent episode of the talk show, Mai was asked by her fellow co-host Adrienne Houghton how she would enter into her second marriage and if it would differ from her first. Mai, who recently got engaged to rapper Jeezy, got a bit emotional when she spoke about her divorce to ex-husband Freddy Harteis and stated,

If you guys have friends that have been divorced, it is one of the most traumatic things that can happen because you just feel like you failed, you feel embarrassed of all those people that were there at your wedding. You get jaded. I remember telling you guys, 'I'm not getting married again' ... The thing I think that saved me is that I never gave up on love. I never gave up on love because love is so omnipresent and it's so healing that the only reason why I recognize healthy love with Jay today is because I took that time to love myself.

Watch Mai's frank discussion below.