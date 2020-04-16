WATCH: The Young and the Restless' Elizabeth Hendrickson Showered With Love from Her Co-stars

Elizabeth Hendrickson Steven Bergman Photography

The Young and the Restless cast members gave co-star Elizabeth Hendrickson (Chloe) a sweet surprise. Hendrickson gave birth to her first child with husband Rob Meder, a daughter, Josephine James on March 27. She received best wishes and congrats from her Y&R castmates Greg Rikaart (Kevin), Amelia Heinle (Victoria), and Christel Kahlil (Lily), along with her son Michael. It came in the form of a video made during quarantine since they aren't able to meet their newest family member.

The touching gesture, posted on Y&R's official Twitter account, was seen by Hendrickson who remarked,

Omg !!! I’m balllllinnnggggg!!! Thank you to the best TV family ever !! @YandR_CBS

Aww how nice . . . watch the video below.