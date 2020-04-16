Greg Rikaart Steven Bergman Photography

The Young and the Restless' Greg Rikaart (Kevin) is giving a candid view of what life is like dealing with the coronavirus. On March 23, Rikaart announced to fans on social media he tested positive for the virus after a long battle of trying to get tested and properly diagnosed.

In an interview with USA Today, Rikaart outlined the series of events, which first kicked off on March 11. Rikaart started out with a cough that just wouldn't quit. He was told by his doctor it was just seasonal allergies.

The actor explained,

He prescribed Claritin, or Flonase, or something, and I went from that doctor's office to a memorial service for ('Y&R' co-creator) Lee Phillip Bell, and was around a few hundred people.

Rikaart revealed he returned to work the following day. The show's director spoke with the cast before taping started and advised them to participate in what made them feel comfortable with regards to coming in contact with their colleagues. According to Rikaart, the actors "kept some sort of distance" during the day.

As the days progressed, so did the symptoms, and Rikaart's health started to decline further. The Emmy-winner reached out to his physician once again, who prescribed him an antibiotic. Rikaart's health continued to worsen, which prompted him to self-isolate from his husband, writer and producer Robert Sudduth, and their 3-year-old son, Montgomery.

Rikaart still tried to get tested for COVID-19, but was again told he didn't meet the requirements despite his deteriorating health. He tried a drive-thru testing site, but couldn't be seen because the site wasn't testing anyone else for the day. His fever soon spiked to 103 and he decided to visit a clinic down the street from his home. He couldn't get tested again because the clinic didn't have tests on hand for the deadly disease. When he was tested for the flu, it came back negative. Rikaart was then sent home with an inhaler for the pneumonia he contracted.

Days later, Rikaart was finally tested for the illness and it came back positive. Back on the mend, Rikaart revealed,

It was a long, long battle, and I’m grateful that I never ended up having to go to the hospital. It was 12 days of fever, and it was definitely a really challenging experience.

Thankfully Rikaart is on the road to recovery and is doing much better. Learn more about Rikaart's ordeal HERE.