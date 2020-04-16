Tyler Johnson

Victor/Nikki: The mustache (Eric Braeden) is grilled by his wife (Melody Thomas Scott) to once again tell her what exactly his no-good son Adam (Mark Grossman) has on him. Victor finally confesses all about the real story of what took place in Kansas years ago. The two talk about how Victor will handle telling Adam everything.

Watch for Adam to get knocked completely off his high horse when Victor tells him (and the audience) the truth, and why he covered it up. Once again Adam's duplicitous actions backfire on him and it will be a giant secret that will leave the Newmans stunned.

Kyle/Theo: The Abbott playboy (Michael Mealor), along with his Newman tartlet girlfriend (Hunter King), figure out his cousin/friend (Tyler Johnson) is stealing their ideas and decide to set up a sting. The two use an old idea of Jack's (Peter Bergman) that he used decades ago as bait. Theo falls hook, line, and sinker for the scheme and Jack discovers Theo stole the pitch and is highly upset by his deception. Theo realizes he's been set up and tries to blame Kyle and Summer, but nobody's buying what he's trying to sell. Watch for Kyle to give Theo the boot.

Lola: The chef (Sasha Calle) lets Kyle know she's heading to Miami to check on her restaurant. Lola also uses this time away to decide on what to do with her lingering feelings for Kyle and her budding ones for Theo. Will Lola make the right choice?

Sharon: The coffeehouse maven (Sharon Case) asks her ex-husband Nick (Joshua Morrow) for help.

Jack: Old Smilin' touches base with his ex-wife Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and inspires her. Just what exactly is Red up to?

Kevin/Chloe: The computer hacker (Greg Rikaart) and the fashionista (Elizabeth Hendrickson) are shown love and support.