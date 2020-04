Giddy up and get ready for a Dallas reunion! Several stars of the classic primetime soap are set to reunite on a livestreamed episode of Stars in the House on Friday, April 24, at 8 PM EST.

The effort will raise money for The Actors Fund's coronavirus efforts, per Deadline. The actors who are confirmed thus far are Patrick Duffy (Bobby), Linda Gray (Sue Ellen), Charlene Tilton (Lucy), and Steve Kanaly (Ray).